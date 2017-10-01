Wisconsin class teaches how bystanders can stop harassment - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin class teaches how bystanders can stop harassment

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A group of Milwaukee residents is teaching people how to step in and calm potentially violent situations when they see someone being harassed.

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that the group Standing Up for Racial Justice is holding bystander intervention training classes that are designed to give people the confidence to confront racism, homophobia and other kinds of harassment.

The program focuses on four principles: directly intervening, distracting attention away from the situation, delegating tasks and delaying the situation.

Class facilitator Santera Michels says the approach won't end racism or other kinds of discrimination, but it can help prevent violence.

The group recommends taking less extreme approaches than immediately calling police. Michels says if an individual being harassed wants the police present, bystanders should monitor the situation until law officers arrive.
