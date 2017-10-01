Men's College Hockey: Badgers open season with 3-2 win

The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Junior forward Will Johnson scored the first goal of the season at 5:51 of the first period. He finished with a goal and an assist.

Freshman forward Linus Weissbach scored UW’s second and third goals, including what turned out to be the game-winner, in his Badgers debut. Weissbach is the first Badger since Michael Davies on Oct. 6, 2006, to begin his career with a two-goal game.

All-American graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton stopped 20 shots in his Wisconsin debut.

Wisconsin opens Big Ten play next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7 against Ohio State at the Kohl Center. Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m., while Saturday is a 5 p.m. puck drop.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)