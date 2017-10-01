Men's College Hockey: Badgers open season with 3-2 win - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Men's College Hockey: Badgers open season with 3-2 win

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Junior forward Will Johnson scored the first goal of the season at 5:51 of the first period. He finished with a goal and an assist.

Freshman forward Linus Weissbach scored UW’s second and third goals, including what turned out to be the game-winner, in his Badgers debut. Weissbach is the first Badger since Michael Davies on Oct. 6, 2006, to begin his career with a two-goal game.

All-American graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton stopped 20 shots in his Wisconsin debut.

Wisconsin opens Big Ten play next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7 against Ohio State at the Kohl Center. Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m., while Saturday is a 5 p.m. puck drop.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Aaron Wilkerson pitches Brewers past Cardinals, 6-1

    Aaron Wilkerson pitches Brewers past Cardinals, 6-1

    Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers closed out their near-miss of a season with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.  

    More >>

    Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers closed out their near-miss of a season with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.  

    More >>

  • Men's College Hockey: Badgers open season with 3-2 win

    Men's College Hockey: Badgers open season with 3-2 win

    The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

    The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

  • #7 Wisconsin Volleyball Nets 2nd Conference Loss of Season

    #7 Wisconsin Volleyball Nets 2nd Conference Loss of Season

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball
    Despite winning the first two sets, the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team was unable to seal the deal against No. 8 Nebraska on the road. The Huskers (11-3 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away to win 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night. Outside hitter Kelli Bates recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 digs to earn her fourth double-double of the season and the 26th of her career. Setter Sydney Hilley also netted a double-double tonight, th...More >>
    Despite winning the first two sets, the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team was unable to seal the deal against No. 8 Nebraska on the road. The Huskers (11-3 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away to win 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night. Outside hitter Kelli Bates recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 digs to earn her fourth double-double of the season and the 26th of her career. Setter Sydney Hilley also netted a double-double tonight, th...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Men's College Hockey: Badgers open season with 3-2 win

    Men's College Hockey: Badgers open season with 3-2 win

    The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

    The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

  • #7 Wisconsin Volleyball Nets 2nd Conference Loss of Season

    #7 Wisconsin Volleyball Nets 2nd Conference Loss of Season

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball
    Despite winning the first two sets, the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team was unable to seal the deal against No. 8 Nebraska on the road. The Huskers (11-3 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away to win 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night. Outside hitter Kelli Bates recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 digs to earn her fourth double-double of the season and the 26th of her career. Setter Sydney Hilley also netted a double-double tonight, th...More >>
    Despite winning the first two sets, the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team was unable to seal the deal against No. 8 Nebraska on the road. The Huskers (11-3 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away to win 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night. Outside hitter Kelli Bates recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 digs to earn her fourth double-double of the season and the 26th of her career. Setter Sydney Hilley also netted a double-double tonight, th...More >>

  • No. 10 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern for 33-24 win

    No. 10 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern for 33-24 win

    Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defense swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.    

    More >>

    Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defense swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.    

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.