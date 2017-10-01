Aaron Wilkerson pitches Brewers past Cardinals, 6-1 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Aaron Wilkerson pitches Brewers past Cardinals, 6-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) -

Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers closed out their near-miss of a season with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
   Jesus Aguliar added a two-run homer in the eighth for the Brewers, who finished 86-76, 13 games ahead of last year's pace. They were in first place or tied for the top spot in the NL Central for 65 days, but ultimately they were eliminated from wild-card contention with a loss on Saturday.
   St. Louis finished the season 83-79, three games worse than last year. The Cardinals failed to make the postseason in back-to-back to years for the first time since 2007-2008.
   Wilkerson (1-0) allowed one run on two hits over seven innings. He set down the first 17 hitters before Jose Martinez delivered a pinch-hit single to right with two out in the sixth.
   Phillips, a September call-up, highlighted a four-run first inning with his fourth homer of the season.
 

