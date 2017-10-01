Madison fire department hopes to become more diverse with new recruitment class

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the woman killed in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 12/18 in Madison.More >>
Police in Fitchburg are investigating shots fired.More >>
A suspect was arrested Friday at a local Madison hospital after what was reportedly the 19th time he'd overdosed.More >>
A divisive issue surrounding white supremacy and neo-nazis put some Dane County leaders at the center of the controversy after a county board member walked out and three more abstained during an important vote.More >>
UW-Madison Police were kept pretty busy at Saturday's football game against Northwestern University.More >>
There is a brand new farmer's market in town, and its goal is to bring together a neighborhood.More >>
A couple traveled all the way from Denmark to tie the knot at Lambeau Field before Thursday's Packers-Bears game.More >>
A legislative committee is set to approve a bill next week that would lift Wisconsin's moratorium on sulfide mining.More >>
Madison Police say a woman was walking home early Saturday morning when a man came up behind her and grabbed her around the neck.More >>
A long-awaited new park opened in Madison on Friday.More >>
