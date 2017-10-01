Madison fire department hopes to become more diverse with new recruitment class

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Station #1 held an open house Sunday for potential entry-level firefighter and EMT applicants.

Lisa Tatar, who helped organize this event, said "There are constant retirements and constant needs to hire new firefighters." On top of staff attrition, Tatar said the Madison Fire Department will need to find employees for Fire Station #14, which will be opening soon in Madison's southeast neighborhood.

The department says they are looking for a diverse applicant pool of people with different backgrounds.

David Bartkowiak, a current firefighter and EMT at Station #1, started off as a hockey coach: "I've always been on a team. That's where it all started. By coaching, I gave back to hockey, and this is kind of my way of giving back to the community."

Brandon Acker, who attended the open house as an applicant, is ready to work as a team member in a fire station. In fact, he said being a firefighter is in his blood: "My dad was a firefighter, my grandpa was a firefighter. So it's something that I've had in my blood, something I've had a passion for since I was a little kid."

Acker, who's currently a volunteer firefighter, hopes to be able to give back to his community full-time.

The application to be an entry-level firefighter and EMT closes on November 30th and will remain closed for two years.

