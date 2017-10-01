U.S. Army Reserve ordnance company leaves Madison for Kuwait assignment

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of U.S. Army reservists said goodbye to friends and loved ones Sunday as they left for a mission in Kuwait.

First Lt. James Bremser says the ceremony for the members of the 826th Ordnance Company was meant to send the soldiers off on a positive note before leaving family behind to take on their assignment.

First Sgt. Birdgette Stine tells Channel 27 News there's always sacrifice involved. "You gave up most of your summer to do pre-mobilization training. Some did extra classes to meet requirements and gave up evenings to take classes for this mission...to me that is the definition of selfless service."

Army Reserve Ambassador Gerald W. Meyer spoke at Sunday's ceremony, which took place at the Army Reserve Center in Madison. The retired colonel gave advice to the soldiers based on his 32 years of service.

The 826th Ordnance Company is heading to Texas for training before starting their formal assignment in the Middle East.