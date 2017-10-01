Deputies ask for help in finding missing Village of Dane woman

VILLAGE OF DANE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last heard from on Thursday in the Village of Dane.

Deputies say Marisa Dahms, 27, was last seen on September 28th at Lake Melvin Park.

Dahms is described as 5'03'' tall and approximately 115 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, according to sheriff deputies. She may also have a piercing above her right eye.

Dane County sheriff deputies are working with the Village of Dane Police Department as they try to find Dahms.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call authorities at 608-225-2345, or you can call the tips-line at 608-284-6900.