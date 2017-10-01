Deputies ask for help in finding missing Village of Dane woman - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deputies ask for help in finding missing Village of Dane woman

Posted: Updated:

VILLAGE OF DANE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last heard from on Thursday in the Village of Dane. 

Deputies say Marisa Dahms, 27, was last seen on September 28th at Lake Melvin Park. 

Dahms is described as 5'03'' tall and approximately 115 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, according to sheriff deputies. She may also have a piercing above her right eye. 

Dane County sheriff deputies are working with the Village of Dane Police Department as they try to find Dahms. 

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call authorities at 608-225-2345, or you can call the tips-line at 608-284-6900.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.