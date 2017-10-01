Suspect injured in possible robbery on Madison's west side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect injured in possible robbery on Madison's west side

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW)  -- Madison police have confirmed to Channel 27 News that a possible armed robbery at a west side PDQ store involved the suspect being detained by the store clerk and possibly a customer. 

The incident happened at the PDQ at 7502 Mineral Point Road just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday night. 

MPD Officer in Charge Daryl Doberstein says the suspect initially hit the clerk in the head with some kind of canister, possibly a propane tank. He says it's not clear whether the suspect displayed a gun or other weapon before attacking the clerk.  

He confirmed that the store employee and the other person detained the suspect until police arrived on the scene. 

The suspect was taken to this hospital and will be placed under arrest.  His condition is unknown. 

The clerk's condition is also not known....and it's not clear whether that person was taken for treatment.  

