Lighting the Way With Pink aims to be a beacon of hope

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's October which means it's the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In honor of those touched by the disease UW Hospital had a ceremony at the Health Sciences Learning Center and Alumni Hall called Sunday, Lighting The Way With Pink.

Every year millions are touched by breast cancer, and organizers say the lights stand as a reminder that they're not alone.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death among them.