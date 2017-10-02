Republican heavy hitters form PAC to support Vukmir

MADISON (AP) -- A group of Republican heavyweights, including former top advisers to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, have formed a super PAC to support GOP Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.



The Wisconsin Next PAC announced Monday is led by Stephan Thompson, who managed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's re-election campaign in 2014. Alex Conant and Terry Sullivan, who worked on Rubio's presidential campaign, are also advisers.



Vukmir is a state senator who is running to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year. She is challenged by former Marine and former Democrat Kevin Nicholson for the Republican nomination.



Both Nicholson and Vukmir have been lining up support of Republican donors and others, roughly a year before the primary.



The newly formed Vukmir PAC includes pollsters and other advisers with experience in Wisconsin politics.