3 German women dead, 1 MO man hurt after Monroe Co. crash

SPARTA (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says three people died and one person is hurt after a crash that happened Sunday night near Sparta.



Wisconsin State Patrol says just before 7:30 p.m., a crash happened on I-90 near mile marker 30.5. Preliminary investigation shows a car hit a deer and it either stopped or slowed down when a semi unit crashed behind it and pushed it into a ditch before overturning.



Three people in the car died on scene. The Wisconsin State patrol say they were from Germany. Two of them were 20-year-old women. Officials say those two were not wearing seat belts. The third was a 22-year-old woman who was wearing her seat belt.



The semi driver was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, but he's expected to survive. He's a 46-year-old man from Missouri. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.