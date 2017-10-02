UW-Madison police: no continued threat in armed robbery

UDPATE (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police say there is no continued threat to area and that they're on the scene investigating.

They say the suspect drove off in a green vehicle.

Call 264-COPS with info.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police are reporting an armed robbery near Ingraham Hall on the UW campus.

The suspect is being described as a white male, very tall, 175 lbs, black shirt, wearing a white mask, with a knife.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.