Train hits person in Dodge County late Sunday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Train hits person in Dodge County late Sunday night

Posted: Updated:

LOMIRA (WKOW) -- Authorities say a person is dead after being hit by a train in Dodge County late Sunday night.

According to a report from Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Canadian National Railroad train was headed north on the tracks near Industrial Drive and Highway HH in Lomira when the person was hit. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on a portion of the tracks that is not a road crossing.

The person who was hit died at the tracks, according to officials. That person has not been identified at this time. 

Some roads are blocked by the train right now as authorities continue to investigate the incident, but officials say no major highways are impacted. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.