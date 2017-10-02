Train hits person in Dodge County late Sunday night

LOMIRA (WKOW) -- Authorities say a person is dead after being hit by a train in Dodge County late Sunday night.



According to a report from Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Canadian National Railroad train was headed north on the tracks near Industrial Drive and Highway HH in Lomira when the person was hit. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on a portion of the tracks that is not a road crossing.

The person who was hit died at the tracks, according to officials. That person has not been identified at this time.



Some roads are blocked by the train right now as authorities continue to investigate the incident, but officials say no major highways are impacted.