Bill would allow Wisconsin felons to possess antique guns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Provisions tucked into a Republican bill relaxing Wisconsin's concealed carry would allow felons and domestic abuse suspects to possess antique firearms.



Right now, felons in Wisconsin can't own firearms for the rest of their lives. People under restraining orders often have to surrender their weapons as well.



Sen. David Craig's bill would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. It also would allow felons and those under restraining orders to possess firearms manufactured before 1899. That would mean felons and domestic abusers could own lever-action rifles, revolvers, muzzleloaders and early forms of semi-automatic pistols.



Some people with felony convictions have argued they should be allowed to own guns so they can hunt. But Chase Tarrier, public policy coordinator for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, calls the provisions dangerous.

