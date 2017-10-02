UW Carbone Cancer Center Doctor writes Amazon bestseller on cancer for his patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Cancer diagnosis is hard enough, but most literature on the topic is downright difficult, just too confusing to read.

It's why a UW Carbone Cancer Center Doctor decided to write a patient-friendly book to help them navigate through the tough topic.

"There's a lot of textbooks out there on cancer, but they are missing a lot of good information about making easy to understand topics to patients as you are going through this really overwhelming diagnosis," Dr. Stephen Rosenberg said.

The Radiation Oncology Chief Resident took on the two hundred page task, spending 'hundreds of hours' putting some simple and relatable on the market.

"I reached out to an editor who used to work with the '4 Dummies' series, in terms of the science there," he said.

The effort paid off, Dr. Rosenberg's book is now an Amazon best seller in the Health Risk category, despite not being released until November.

"It's been well received," he said.

Dr. Rosenberg isn't pocketing the royalites from the book, he plans to use them to buy more books for his patients and to give to library systems across the country.

"I'm gonna try to buy additional books, not everyone has the resources to buy the book even though we price it competitively at $10, it's still a lot for some people," he said.

All to go back to basics and give his patients what they need to know.

"It was a labor of love when you are writing science, it was a different sort of project and it's gonna impact my patients moving forward," Dr. Rosenberg said.

Besides helping patients, Dr. Rosenberg says his father, a colon cancer survivor, was the real reason behind putting pen to paper.

You can pre-order the book, here.