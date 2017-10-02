Supreme Court session begins Monday, justices to consider Wisconsin redistricting case

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The Supreme Court will begin a new term Monday. It's the court's first full term of the Trump presidency.

Conservatives will look for a boost from the newest justice, Neil Gorsuch, in a year Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said will be momentous. President Trump's travel ban doesn't appear to be on the court's docket, at least for now, but the justices will take up cases involving gay rights and religious freedoms, the government's ability to track people without search warrants and states' rights to allow betting on professional and college sports.

A case from Wisconsin is also on the agenda and it could decide the future of voting for the entire country. The high court will determine whether a Wisconsin Assembly district map, drawn by Republicans in 2011, is too partisan. A lower court ruled the map gives Republicans an advantage.

In Milwaukee, people gathered at a church Sunday to send off those who fought for this hearing.

"Democracy requires fair voting maps it requires every single voter has an equal say and when that doesn't happen people rise up they get active they get involved," says Anna Dvorak, with Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel defends the maps. He says the Supreme Court has never permitted a map to be struck down when you followed traditional redistricting criteria and these maps do.