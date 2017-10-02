President Trump offers condolences to Vegas victims

WASHINGTON, D.C (AP) -- President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.
In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."
Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely."
A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.
