Jewelry taken during break in at Janesville store - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jewelry taken during break in at Janesville store

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are looking for a suspect they say broke into a jewelry store in the community late Sunday night.

According to a report from the Janesville Police Department, an alarm went off at Dubes Jewelry on Milwaukee Street around 11:30 p.m. Officers found the glass doors had been smashed, but no one was inside by the time they arrived at the store. Officers discovered the thief had taken an undetermined amount of jewelry.

Police say they've collected evidence and will continue their investigation. Anyone with information should call police at (608) 755-3100.

