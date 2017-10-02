Broadway’s Tony Award-winning ‘Best Musical’ makes Madison debut

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Tony-winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, is playing several shows in Madison at the Overture Center.

On Wednesday, Blake Price and Erin McInytre stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the show.

Price portrays Monty Navarro and McIntyre plays Phoebe.

Gentleman's Guide tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession, by any means necessary. All the while, he's got to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

As one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, the show received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Book of a Musical, and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. The show runs through Sunday, October 8.

