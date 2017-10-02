Gigi's Playhouse Madison announces "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" Gala

MADISON (WKOW) -- October is National Down syndrome awareness month and Gigi's Playhouse Madison is pleased to announce the "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" Gala supporting Gigi's Playhouse.

On Tuesday, Anita McKinley stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event that will benefit individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" gala will take place October 13 at 6:30 pm at the Sheraton Hotel Madison. This red carpet event will celebrate the achievements of Gigi's local families and help raise funds to support continued programming. The Gala is the organizations most important fundraiser of the year and key to "taking action!" to support the organization's mission to increase positive awareness of Down syndrome through national campaigns, educational programs and by empowering individuals and their families.

The gala will include cocktails, dinner, silent auction, live auction and entertainment by comedian and motivational speaker, Rob Snow.

