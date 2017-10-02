Trump offers condolences to victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) President Donald Trump on Monday expressed condolences to the families of those killed and those injured in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In an address to the nation, Trump said the tragedies like this pull the country together.

“A moment of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one, and it always has,” Trump said. “Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence.”

Trump said he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, to meet with victims and their families.

Las Vegas police say more than 50 people were killed Oct. 1, 2017, and more than 400 people were hospitalized in the mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no "specific credible threat" involving other public venues in the U.S. after the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people.

In Washington, A Homeland Security spokesman, David Lapan, tweeted Monday the department has "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country."

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.