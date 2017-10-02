Body found in village of Dane

VILLAGE OF DANE(WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the discovery of a body the village of Dane.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said it's not clear yet if the the body is related to the office's ongoing search in Dane for Marisa Dahms. The 27-year-old has not been seen or heard from since last Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

