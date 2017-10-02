Sen. Vinehout discusses run for governor on Capital City Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Vinehout discusses run for governor on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Senator Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) discussed her recently announced 2018 bid for governor on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Sen. Vinehout spoke in-depth about her proposal for health care reform, and her popularity with the base of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Professor Ken Mayer, of the UW-Madison political science department, also joined Host Greg Neumann to discuss the results of a Voter ID survey he recently conducted.

The survey results showed over 16,000 Milwaukee County and Dane County voters were deterred from casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election due to Wisconsin's Voter ID law.

This edition of Capital City Sunday originally aired on October 1.

