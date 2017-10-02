Robber targets steak, shrimp and expensive booze

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man wanted in connection with a string of retail thefts of shrimp, steak and high-end alcohol was arrested Friday during a traffic stop.

Thaddus D. McFadden, 54, who had been sought in the thefts, was taken into custody on Aberg Avenue, according to a Madison Police Department news release.

In each of the thefts, hundreds of dollars worth of meat and alcohol were taken, with the suspect using a suitcase to transport the items out of stores.

Among the stores targeted:

HyVee, 675 S. Whitney Way, $1,300 worth of liquor taken in a suitcase on July 6, 2017

HyVee, 3801 E. Washington Ave., $786 worth of liquor taken in a suitcase on Sept. 7, 2017

Woodman's, 3817 Milwaukee St., $472 worth of meat taken on Sept. 14, 2017

Festival Foods, 810 E. Washington Ave., $500 worth of merchandise taken on Sept. 17, 2017

Whole Foods, 3313 University Ave., $250 bottle of Dom Perignon stolen on Sept. 22, 2017

Police say the McFadden has an extensive criminal history of committing similar crimes, including 17 past retail theft convictions or forfeitures in Wisconsin.