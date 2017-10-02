Report: Singer Tom Petty hospitalized after being found unconsci - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report: Singer Tom Petty hospitalized after being found unconscious

MALIBU, Calif. (WKOW) -- Singer Tom Petty, 66, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, according to the celebrity gossip site TMZ. 

He reportedly was transported to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2108, where TMZ says he was put on life support.

