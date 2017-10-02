Campus police investigating early morning attack

MADISON (WKOW) – A woman was attacked early Monday while walking home on the UW-Madison campus, and police are reminding students to use extra caution.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, the UW student was walking home from College Library when she was approached by an unknown man from behind, according to police. The victim was wearing earbuds and did not hear the suspect approach.

The suspect placed the victim into a headlock and forcefully moved her to a parking lot near the Social Sciences building on Observatory Drive.

The suspect, armed with an edged weapon, struck the victim multiple times – she was eventually able to fight the suspect off and ran away to get help. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5”8’ tall with a thin build, 175 pounds, and last seen wearing thin black-framed glasses and a beanie. He was seen leaving the area in a green vehicle.

Two WiscAlerts were sent to campus shortly after the incident was reported to UWPD, according to a news release.

f you have any information about the suspect or this crime, you’re urged to call UWPD at (608) 264-COPS. UWPD has increased patrols in the area in light of this incident.

Students are reminded, as a general safety rule, to be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially at night.