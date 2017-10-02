Parisi proposes new local vehicle registration fee for Dane Coun - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Parisi proposes new local vehicle registration fee for Dane County

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County motorists would pay a new $28 local registration fee on their vehicles, as part of County Executive Joe Parisi's 2018 budget proposal.

Parisi introduced his annual budget request Monday at The Beacon, Dane County's homeless day resource center.

The county executive called for a total budget of $537.5 million for next year, highlighting investments in mental health programs, homelessness prevention, and the environment.

But it is planned improvements to county roads that Parisi wants to pay for with $3 million in revenues derived from a new local vehicle registration fee.

"While no one likes paying fees, I refuse to kick the can down the road when it comes to our infrastructure, like we are seeing year after year from our state government," said Parisi.

Gov. Walker's 2017-19 budget did not raise any fees or taxes for transportation, leading to some major project delays.

The new county fee would go into effect October 1, 2018, under Parisi's proposal.

Parisi is also calling for a 6.86 percent increase in county property taxes, which equates to an additional $54.74 on a median-valued home of $269,377.

The Dane County Board will now begin consideration of Parisi's budget, with a final vote scheduled for November 20.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.