Local country music community shaken by Las Vegas mass shooting

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Sunday's mass shooting that left 59 people dead and more than 400 injured at a Las Vegas country music festival is hitting home for local fans.

"Madison's number one for new country, 96.3 Star Country - I've just kind of been on the verge of tears like all morning, since I woke up this morning," said station DJ Matt Gapske, as he started his afternoon show on the iHeartRadio station.

It was also on the mind of DJ Chelsey Steinhauer.

"The first thing that goes through your head is like, 'oh my gosh, who do I know out there?,'" said Steinhauer.

"My stomach's just been in knots since I woke up this morning and first heard the news," said Gapske.

Even though their friends are safe, both are still taking the tragedy very personally.

"Country music, I feel like more than other kinds of music, it just really feels like a family," said Gapske.

"We're proud to be part of it," added Steinhauer. "We're proud to say we're a fan of an artist and we want to support them in every way that we can, and I think that this is just going to help strengthen that bond that we have with our listeners."

But the DJ's said that sense of family and community doesn't just exist among the fans, it extends to country music artists as well.

"What's really cool is, we have country artists come through here and they want to get out there and meet their fans," said Steinhauer. "So, if we come up with a crazy idea for them to like be interactive with them, they're like, 'yes, we're on board, how do we do it? We want to meet as many people as we can, because we love them.'"

Matt and Chelsey want to make sure the fans and artists continue that connection.

"Don't let this scare you off from going to see live music. That's a source of joy and we don't want to lose that in our lives," said Gapske.