Badgers' Jamerson named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Wisconsin senior Natrell Jamerson has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his noteworthy performance against Northwestern.

Jamerson notched the first two interceptions of his career in the victory. He returned one of those picks back for a touchdown. The safety also added six tackles and assisted on a sack. He also had a pass break-up.

Jamerson is the first Badger to win the award since Ryan Connelly on Oct. 31, 2016.