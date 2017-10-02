Dane County woman's family members survive Las Vegas concert shooting

OREGON (WKOW) -- Heather Kugel of Oregon expresses relief and thanks after learning two cousins survived the mass shooting at the country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

"My cousin Courtney is getting married in a couple weeks and so they were out celebrating," Kugel says.

That celebration turned into chaos, when authorities say a 64-year old man on the thirty second floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel opened fire in sniper-fashion on the crowd of 20,000 concert goers below.

Kugel says the other cousin, Alyssa Gibbon, was supposed to toasting her sister's final days as a single lady, when the gunfire broke out.

"Somebody was shot next to her," Kugel says of accounts on Facebook among family member and friends.

"Alyssa is a nurse, and thankful she was there to give help to anybody that needed to, at that time," Kugel says. "So would Courtney, in any way, in any capacity that she could have...strong personalities, and strong women that they are, helping out people to the best they could."

Here in Oregon, for Heather Kugel, the knowledge her family members are the type of people who would be involved in rescues in the chaos of the Las Vegas shooting scene prompts another feeling.



"I'm just thankful, one, that God has spared their lives," Kugel says.

Kugel will be seeing Courtney and Alyssa Gibbon when she travels to Colorado later this month for Courtney Gibbon's wedding. And Kugel says she knows they already share a vital take away from tragedy.



"To know life is so short, to be able to live it to the fullest and to cherish every moment they have, together, as a family, as cousins."