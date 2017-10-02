Badgers' Rettke named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The Wisconsin men's hockey team just missed making the NCAA tournament last season. Proving how important each win can be. In 2016-17 the Badgers lost five games but just one goal, and hope the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton can help turn those numbers around this season.More >>
Wisconsin senior Natrell Jamerson has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his noteworthy performance against Northwestern.More >>
Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers closed out their near-miss of a season with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.More >>
The first day of October brought the Badgers their first game of the season, and also their first win after a 3-2 victory over Michigan Tech Sunday afternoon at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Colorado Rockies have clinched their first postseason berth since 2009 and will face Arizona in the NL wild-card game Wednesday. The Rockies sewed up the second NL wild-card spot after the Milwaukee Brewers fell 7-6 to St. Louis. Former Rockies pitcher Juan Nicasio recorded the final out for the Cardinals.More >>
A couple traveled all the way from Denmark to tie the knot at Lambeau Field before Thursday's Packers-Bears game.More >>
Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defense swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.More >>
