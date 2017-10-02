Badgers women's hockey team tops the rankings

Despite winning the first two sets, the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team was unable to seal the deal against No. 8 Nebraska on the road. The Huskers (11-3 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) pulled away to win 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Saturday night. Outside hitter Kelli Bates recorded a match-high 20 kills with 10 digs to earn her fourth double-double of the season and the 26th of her career. Setter Sydney Hilley also netted a double-double tonight, th...

