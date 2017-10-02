Badgers women's hockey team tops the rankings - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers women's hockey team tops the rankings

MADISON (WKOW) -

The undefeated Badgers women's hockey team has climbed to the top of the rankings. Wisconsin took over the top spot in this week's USCHO.com Poll. 

USCHO.com Women's Hockey Poll

1  Wisconsin (10)

2  Clarkson (5)

3  Boston College

T-4  Minnesota

T-4  Minnesota Duluth

6  St. Lawrence

7 Cornell

8  Northeastern

9  Robert Morris

10 Colgate

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 11, Merrimack 6, Harvard 4, Providence 4, Quinnipiac 4, Princeton 3, Boston University 2, Bemidji State 1.

