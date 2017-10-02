A change of scenery for Hayton, a change of pace for the Badgers

The Wisconsin men's hockey team just missed making the NCAA tournament last season. Proving how important each win can be. In 2016-17 the Badgers lost five games but just one goal, and hope the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton can help turn those numbers around this season.

So far, so good. Wisconsin opened their season with a 3-2 win over Michigan Tech Sunday at the Kohl Center. Hayton finished with 20 saves in the win, eight of those came in the third period.

"I mean he's very confident." Said Badgers head coach Tony Granato. "He was in control even when they got the goal we would all consider a bad goal that got off his post there. It didn't bother him."

By the numbers, Hayton comes to Madison as one of the best goalies in college hockey. He played his first three seasons of collegiate hockey at St. Lawrence University in New York. Hayton finished at SLU as the leader in career appearances, saves, shutouts, and goals against average. Hayton also entered this season with 3,079 saves and a .934 save percentage. Both ranking as the top in the country.

"I think a lot of different things played into my decision to come here." Said Hayton. "A change of scenery. I love the coaching staff, and I think this team is ready to win right now so that is a big thing for me."

The Badgers will host St. Lawrence at the Kohl Center on October 27-28.

Next action: Wisconsin will host Ohio State on October 6-7 at the Kohl Center. Friday's puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Saturday's is set for 5 p.m.

