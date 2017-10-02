Jury selection in trial of Andrew Nesbitt murder begins - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jury selection in trial of Andrew Nesbitt murder begins

A man charged in a gruesome downtown Madison murder was in court on Monday. Darrick Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide of Andrew Nesbitt.

Police say Anderson stabbed Nesbitt more than 70 times at his N. Butler Street apartment back in March. The bed had apparently been stripped to a bare mattress and pictures were knocked over in the bedroom.

But police say there were no other signs of a struggle inside the apartment. In court on Monday prosecutors outlined their argument before a judge.

Authorities have not yet said what motivation Anderson may have had for killing Nesbitt.
 

