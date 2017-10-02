Jury selection in trial of Andrew Nesbitt murder begins

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies are going to the village of Dane, where a body has been found.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies are going to the village of Dane, where a body has been found.More >>
Singer Tom Petty, 66, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, according to the celebrity gossip site TMZ.More >>
Singer Tom Petty, 66, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, according to the celebrity gossip site TMZ.More >>
Madison police have confirmed that an armed robbery Sunday night at a west side PDQ store involved the suspect being detained by the store clerk and possibly a customer.More >>
Madison police have confirmed that an armed robbery Sunday night at a west side PDQ store involved the suspect being detained by the store clerk and possibly a customer.More >>
Authorities say a person is dead after being hit by a train in Dodge County late Sunday night.More >>
Authorities say a person is dead after being hit by a train in Dodge County late Sunday night.More >>
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.More >>
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.More >>
Wisconsin researchers have linked academic struggles to concussions.More >>
Wisconsin researchers have linked academic struggles to concussions.More >>
It's October which means it's the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.More >>
It's October which means it's the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.More >>
A group of Republican heavyweights, including former top advisers to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, have formed a super PAC to support GOP Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.More >>
A group of Republican heavyweights, including former top advisers to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, have formed a super PAC to support GOP Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.More >>
Two Wisconsin WWII heroes are finally getting the recognition they have earned.More >>
Two Wisconsin WWII heroes are finally getting the recognition they have earned.More >>
Sunday's farewell ceremony sent off Army Reserve soldiers for an assigned mission in Kuwait.More >>
Sunday's farewell ceremony sent off Army Reserve soldiers for an assigned mission in Kuwait.More >>
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is free after serving nine years for a Las Vegas armed robbery after being acquitted of killing his wife and her friend 20 years ago.More >>
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is free after serving nine years for a Las Vegas armed robbery after being acquitted of killing his wife and her friend 20 years ago.More >>