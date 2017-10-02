Former Wisconsin man declines concert ticket, avoids mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WKOW) -- A former Baraboo resident dodges fate and danger, after he declines a chance to be at the Las Vegas country music festival that ended with a mass shooting.

"I had some friends offer me a free ticket," Randy Reinfeldt says.



The concert on the Las Vegas strip Reinfeldt missed turned tragic when authorities say a 64-year old shooter in a nearby hotel, opened fire from the 32nd floor in sniper-like fashion, killing more than four dozen people and wounding hundreds.



"I had someone looking over me," Reinfeldt says. "My dad and my brother were looking down on me, saying stay home, don't go."



Reinfeldt has also long worried an active shooter situation could break out in his adopted home of five years.



"This is such a perfect a target for somebody," Reinfeldt says of the strip setting. "Nowhere to run, everywhere you run is a dead end."

Missing the show is hardly the end of this former Baraboo man's brush with the worst mass shooting in the country's history. "My gut is just turning right now," Reinfeldt says. He says his friends went to the show. "And still waiting waiting to see if they are safe."

And with many others in Las Vegas, Reinfeldt must wait, agonize, and dwell on a terrifying reality.

"I have some very close friends that are there , that were there," Reinfeldt says. "Just horrible."



Reinfeldt is trying to channel his anxiety into something constructive: engaging social media to help raise funds to promote blood donations in the wake of the shooting.