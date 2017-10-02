Reps. Sargent and Taylor request audit of DOJ sexual assault kit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Reps. Sargent and Taylor request audit of DOJ sexual assault kit testing

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Representatives Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) and Chris Taylor (D-Madison) have requested the Joint Legislative Audit Committee direct the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) to conduct an official state audit of the Department of Justice and Wisconsin’s sexual assault kit backlog.

The joint letter from Reps. Sargent and Taylor to the Co-Chairs of the Audit Committee requests performance and financial audits of the backlog status, kit testing processes and procedures, and the more than $5 million in grant funding the DOJ has received to address Wisconsin’s kit backlog.

This is the second time an audit has been requested of the DOJ. Another request was made in February.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.