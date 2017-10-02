Reps. Sargent and Taylor request audit of DOJ sexual assault kit testing

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Representatives Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) and Chris Taylor (D-Madison) have requested the Joint Legislative Audit Committee direct the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) to conduct an official state audit of the Department of Justice and Wisconsin’s sexual assault kit backlog.

The joint letter from Reps. Sargent and Taylor to the Co-Chairs of the Audit Committee requests performance and financial audits of the backlog status, kit testing processes and procedures, and the more than $5 million in grant funding the DOJ has received to address Wisconsin’s kit backlog.

This is the second time an audit has been requested of the DOJ. Another request was made in February.