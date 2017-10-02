Soglin on Puerto Rico: "Something must be done"

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly two week after Hurricane maria slammed Puerto Rico, millions are still without water, power, and fuel.

President Donald Trump plans to visit the island on Tuesday.His visit comes as the Governor of Puerto Rico says supplies are beginning to reach hurricane victims, but many are still in desperate need of help.

San Juan's Mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, has said the United State's response to the devastation in Puerto Rico has been slow. On Monday, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin agreed.

"Clearly something must be done in Washington where we help solve the problem getting relief supplies and material to build the island, without blaming the victims," said Mayor Soglin.

Soglin's comment comes after over the weekend, the President took to Twitter to criticize San Juan's Mayor. On the site, he tweeted that she and others want everything done for them, when it should be a community effort.