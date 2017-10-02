Authorities arrest suspect in I-43 shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a freeway shooting in Milwaukee last Friday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says sheriff's detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force arrested the 24-year-old Milwaukee man on Monday.

The shooting on Interstate 43 left one man injured shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday and caused traffic delays for several hours while authorities investigated. The shooting happened on southbound I-43 northwest of downtown Milwaukee.

It was the second shooting on the freeway in less than a week.

The sheriff's office is increasing patrols on the interstate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.