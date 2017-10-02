Regents to adopt free speech resolution, set up punishment - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Regents to adopt free speech resolution, set up punishment

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System leaders are poised to adopt a policy that would punish students who disrupt speeches and presentations.

Under the policy up for a Board of Regents vote Friday, students accused of twice engaging in violent or other disorderly conduct that disrupts free expression of others would be suspended for at least a semester. Any student who disrupts free expression of others three times during the student's period of enrollment would be expelled.

The policy comes as Republican lawmakers are considering a bill requiring that students who disrupt speeches and presentations be suspended or expelled. The bill comes as conservatives fear right-leaning speakers aren't treated the same on campus as liberal presenters.

The Assembly passed the bill Assembly in June. It hasn't gotten a hearing in the Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.