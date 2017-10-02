WI firefighter returns from military duty in Mideast

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- A big homecoming Monday for a Fond du Lac firefighter who spent most of the past year serving in the military in Iraq.

Master sergeant Shawn Kneeland is with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th fighter wing based in Madison.

Acting as fire chief, he helped to open bases and establish fire departments in Iraq and Syria.

"A lot of things we were doing we weren't behind the protection or security and walls. We were kind of out on the front lines," Kneeland told WBAY.

His fellow firefighters say Kneeland's military duty only adds to his already-impressive skillset as a first responder.

"I think the leadership aspect that he brings to our crew, talking to him and knowing that this knowledge base is second to none. Having the military background and having the fire background here is something that we don't have here at the Fond du Lac Fire Department," said FDLFD's Jack Prall.

It was Kneeland's fourth active duty deployment as a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

And it didn't take him long to return to his firefighting duties in Fond du Lac; not long after his homecoming party, a call came in and Kneeland was out the door to respond.