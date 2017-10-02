Suspected thief caught and arrested by police after eluding police for months

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police have arrested a 54-year-old man, suspected of at least five recent thefts.

Thaddus McFadden was arrested Friday around 5:30 p.m. for allegedly taking thousands of dollars worth of meat and alcohol from stores around the area.

Police say the incidents happened between July and September of this year, adding McFadden would use a suitcase to take the stolen food from the stores.

McFadden has a lengthy record including 17 prior theft convictions in Wisconsin.