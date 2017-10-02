Portage couple in Las Vegas during mass shooting

Sunday's mass shooting that left 59 people dead and more than 400 injured at a Las Vegas country music festival is hitting home for local fans.

A former Baraboo resident dodges fate and danger, after he declines a chance to be at the Las Vegas country music festival that ended with a mass shooting.

A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKOW) -- A couple from Portage, Wisconsin was in Las Vegas and close to the scene of the mass shooting on Sunday night.

Bonnie and Dennis Pomeroy told our affiliate WBAY-TV they were celebrating their one-year anniversary on the Vegas Strip. They were staying at a hotel connected to Mandalay Bay.

Bonnie says it's hard to forget what they saw. "I did fine for a while, and then I just tear up with thoughts of all the people, what they've been through and what we went through and how lucky we are to be alive.

Dennis Pomeroy, a police officer by trade, says he knew what was happening because he was listening to a scanner, but most people had no clue. He says he used his training to keep he and his wife out of harm's way.