Portage couple in Las Vegas during mass shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKOW) -- A couple from Portage, Wisconsin was in Las Vegas and close to the scene of the mass shooting on Sunday night.

Bonnie and Dennis Pomeroy told our affiliate WBAY-TV they were celebrating their one-year anniversary on the Vegas Strip. They were staying at a hotel connected to Mandalay Bay.

Bonnie says it's hard to forget what they saw. "I did fine for a while, and then I just tear up with thoughts of all the people, what they've been through and what we went through and how lucky we are to be alive.

Dennis Pomeroy, a police officer by trade, says he knew what was happening because he was listening to a scanner, but most people had no clue. He says he used his training to keep he and his wife out of harm's way.

