Wisconsin woman dodges bullets and escapes Las Vegas mass shooting

Sunday's mass shooting that left 59 people dead and more than 400 injured at a Las Vegas country music festival is hitting home for local fans.

A former Baraboo resident dodges fate and danger, after he declines a chance to be at the Las Vegas country music festival that ended with a mass shooting.

A Minnesota native living in Las Vegas was critically wounded by a gunman who opened fire at a Jason Aldean concert in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

LAS VEGAS (WKOW) -- A number of people from Wisconsin were in Las Vegas, some of them at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, when bullets rang out.

One of them was Karinda Jennings, from Green Bay, who went with her friends to attend the three-day festival.

"We came here for the concert and we got here a day early, we were really excited," said Jennings.

It was a weekend full of entertainment, a star-powered lineup of country music singers and fun for all on the Vegas strip.

"There are pictures of me being so happy," she said. "And I pose next to the sign of Route 91 and I was like, oh, ready for day three."

However, the excitement soon ended when Jennings and thousands of others heard the gunshots. An eerie video that Jennings captured on the first day of the festival showed the exact hotel, behind the stage and across the street, where the gunman shot out of two windows on the crowd down below on Sunday.

"This was just a continual pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," she said quickly. "And it just didn't stop."

At first, she thought it was fireworks.

"I was like really, some jerk brought in firecrackers to scare people. Like that's awful," she said.

But soon she realized panic was setting in throughout the crowd.

"I heard somebody yell something about a shooter and then I saw bodies just falling," Jennings said.

She looked up at her friend who then told her to run.

"I remember running and running and we ran for 10 minutes and it never stopped," she said.

The two friends she was with had military experience and used their skills to escape safely.

"They kind of knew how to listen for the breaks in gunfire and then we'd go," she said. "Either I was going to stand here and be shot or I was going to run away and be shot, and I picked run cause it's harder to hit a moving target."

As the group dodged bullets the group managed to help others along the way in the midst of the chaos.

"We brought about four or five people back with us in the hotel. One girl had completely lost her phone and everything cause she just ran and she had fallen on the pavement and she was crying by herself and I didn't even think -- I just scooped her up and said, 'Come on hun, you're coming with us.'" Jennings explained.

Now, she's just blessed she's alive as she thinks of all the lives lost.

"Every time they give us an update of one of the victims I just start crying. I just wish nobody had to go through this, you know. I wish there weren't victims we were waiting to hear about," Jennings said as she fought back tears.