Madison honeymooners witness Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WKOW) -- Two Madison newlyweds were in Las Vegas on the last night of their honeymoon on Sunday.

Candice Grey and her husband were on the top floor of the Delano Hotel and could see the crowd at the concert scattering after the gunfire.

Then hours after being on lockdown, their hotel was evacuated by swat teams.

"When they came in, it was with their firearms drawn, yelling hand up! hand up! are you OK and I've never experienced that and you know to know what it's like to be in that position was really terrifying," she said.

The couple was walking on the Vegas strip close to the music festival hours before the shooting.

Now, they're thankful to be on their way back home.