How You Can Help: Local Red Cross reacts to Las Vegas mass shooting tragedy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Red Cross is known for leaping into action after a natural disaster or tragedy.  In the case of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, it's no different. 

In the past, after Orlando's Pulse Nightclub shooting, blood from Wisconsin was used to help victims.  Red Cross Blood Spokewoman Laura McGuire says with FDA regulations now, it's hard to say if blood from local donors will be used, but it all goes to a national network.

"Please know your blood donation will become part of the nation's blood supply and will help ensure that we are prepared for any blood needs that arise," McGuire said.

Right now, Wisconsin's blood levels are adequate, but the need always remains; afterall, their mission is to stay prepared for anything.

 If you'd like to donate blood, please keep in mind you must be over 17, in healthy shape, be over 110lbs and have not given blood in the last 56 days.  

