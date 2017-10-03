Melinda's Garden Moment: Making Bulbs Flower

(WKOW) -- Pot them up, give them a chill and enjoy spring flowering bulbs indoors or outside on a patio, deck or porch.

All you need is a container with drainage holes, potting mix and a few bulbs. Short daffodils and tulips, hyacinths, crocus, squills and grape hyacinths work well

Cover the bottom of the container with soil. Set several bulbs, pointed side up, on top of the potting mix. Set the tallest bulbs in the center surrounded by shorter varieties. Place tulips with the flat side facing out for a better display. Cover the bulbs and fill the container with potting mix.

Water thoroughly then move the pot to a cool location, about 35 to 45 degrees, for 15 weeks. A spare refrigerator or unheated garage in colder regions works well.

When ready bring indoors or place in your landscape for added spring color.