RIGHT NOW: Residents told to close windows after Baraboo gas leak

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Sauk County Emergency Management is responding to a large gas line that has been struck near Moore and Deppe Streets in Baraboo.

According to officials, winds are causing the smell of gas to spread in the area. 

Residents have been instructed to close all windows and stay inside unless directed otherwise.

The smell is traveling from north to south.

