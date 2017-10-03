Fitchburg community leaders petition to recall mayor over budget - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg community leaders petition to recall mayor over budget

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A group of parents and faith leaders are coming together Tuesday afternoon to call for the removal of the Fitchburg's new mayor.

The groups Mothers in the Neighborhood and Breaking Barriers, Inc. plan to file a petition to recall Mayor Jason Gonzalez over his 2018 budget proposal. The budget eliminates funding for organizations that support people of color like the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. 

The group says they will file the petition 60 days before the end of Gonzalez's first year, which is marked in April. 

