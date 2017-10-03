Mystery awaits at “Spirits in the Night” Tallman House tour

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Haunted… creepy… mysterious. That’s how many would describe this year’s tour of the Lincoln-Tallman House in Janesville.

On Thursday, Mike Reuter, Executive Director of the Rock County Historical Society stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the tour.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through October 28, the historic mansion at 440 N. Jackson Street in Janesville will feature a mysterious, guided tour that covers all three levels of the home. Although the story is a secret, it is vampire-related.

“We’re calling this an enlightened tour,” said Reuter. “It’s elaborate and tech-enhanced with a story that is frightening – and fictional. Yet the tour is not about gory clowns, nor grabbing at tour guests.”

The tour, which lasts approximately 20 minutes, begins at the Wilson Stone House at 915 Mineral Point Road, Janesville. It is intended for persons age 13 and older. A maximum of eight people is allowed per tour.

A portion of the proceeds from the Spirits in the Night tours benefits the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Spirits in the Night tours are scheduled in 10-minute time slots from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $20. Special rates on group packages are also available.

