Public safety a priority in 2018 Madison budget

MADISON (WKOW) – A continued focus on violence prevention and preparations for new police and fire stations are a focus of the proposed 2018 city of Madison operating budget.

The spending plan was unveiled today by Mayor Paul Soglin. The budget plan next will be reviewed by the Madison Common Council.

In 2018, the budget would allocate $250,000 to create a public health approach to reducing violence, along with a reallocation of money from vacant public health positions, Soglin said.

Soglin called it a, “results oriented and public health based approach to preventing violence.”

It also adds $350,000 to match a federal grant to add 15 more police officers, $50,000 for a new mental health sergeant and $50,000 to purchase smart phones for officers in the field to improve access to data.

The budget also includes $1.5 million to fully fund 10 new staff for new Midtown Police station as well as the soon-to-be constructed fire station 14 on Madison’s southwest side. More than $15 million will be spent on building the two new public safety facilities, requiring an annual debt service payment of nearly $2 million annually.

The budget also would:

-- Provide $830,000 for additional election work, including voting at libraries during the 2018 election cycle

-- Continues a five-year phase-in of the $15 minimum wage for all city jobs by adding $80,000 in new funding.

-- Provides funding for a 1 percent increase in non-transit city employee pay.

According to Soglin, the budget will increase the city portion of the property tax about $67 on an average Madison home.

This story will be updated with more information on the budget plan.