UWPD honors life of K-9 with law-enforcement procession

MADISON (WKOW) -- Odin, a K-9 member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department, has passed away, according to a news release from the department.

Odin was honored with a procession along the Beltline from his home in Middleton to McFarland. Local and state police and fire departments from across the area were expected to participate.

Odin, a German shepherd, joined the UWPD in 2010 and is partnered with Lt. Brent Plisch, according to the department’s website.

The dog was trained in explosive detection and human tracking and loved working large events and venues where he could run freely while working. 

